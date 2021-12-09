Brown, No. 19 Michigan State host Penn State

Penn State (5-4, 0-1) vs. No. 19 Michigan State (8-2, 1-0) Jack Breslin Student Events Center, East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday,…

Penn State (5-4, 0-1) vs. No. 19 Michigan State (8-2, 1-0)

Jack Breslin Student Events Center, East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Seth Lundy and Penn State will take on Gabe Brown and No. 19 Michigan State. The junior Lundy has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 11.6 over his last five games. Brown, a senior, is averaging 13.2 points over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: The Nittany Lions have been led by Lundy and Sam Sessoms. Lundy is averaging 14.3 points and 5.9 rebounds while Sessoms is putting up 13.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. The Spartans have been led by seniors Brown and Marcus Bingham Jr., who have combined to score 23.2 points per contest.LOVE FOR LUNDY: Lundy has connected on 31.6 percent of the 57 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 19 over his last three games. He’s also made 85.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Michigan State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 81.8 points while giving up 59.3.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Spartans have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Nittany Lions. Michigan State has an assist on 60 of 74 field goals (81.1 percent) across its previous three outings while Penn State has assists on 41 of 70 field goals (58.6 percent) during its past three games.

STOUT STATE: Michigan State has held opposing teams to only 37.9 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all Big Ten teams. Over their last five games, the Spartans have held opposing shooters to 40.1 percent.

