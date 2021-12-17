Brown, Murray State host Chattanooga

Chattanooga (9-2) vs. Murray State (9-1) CFSB Center, Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be…

Chattanooga (9-2) vs. Murray State (9-1)

CFSB Center, Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Malachi Smith and Chattanooga will take on Tevin Brown and Murray State. The sophomore Smith has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 25 over his last five games. Brown, a junior, is averaging 16 points over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: Murray State’s Brown has averaged 17.7 points and 5.4 rebounds while KJ Williams has put up 17.4 points and 7.2 rebounds. For the Mocs, Smith has averaged 18.9 points and 5.9 rebounds while Silvio De Sousa has put up 13.5 points and 6.8 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Smith has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Chattanooga field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 48 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Murray State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 99.2 points while giving up 66.4.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Racers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Mocs. Murray State has an assist on 60 of 105 field goals (57.1 percent) across its previous three matchups while Chattanooga has assists on 44 of 91 field goals (48.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Murray State is ranked eighth in Division I with an average of 85.9 points per game. The Racers have averaged 89.5 per game over their six-game winning streak.

