Brown hosts Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart (3-5) vs. Brown (6-4)

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart and Brown both look to put winning streaks together . Both squads are coming off of road victories in their last game. Brown earned a 73-63 win over UMass Lowell on Wednesday, while Sacred Heart emerged with a 74-67 win at Lafayette on Thursday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The explosive Tyler Thomas is averaging 19.5 points and 5.1 rebounds to lead the charge for the Pioneers. Nico Galette is also a key contributor, producing 8.8 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. The Bears have been led by Kino Lilly Jr., who is averaging 12.4 points.TERRIFIC TYLER: Thomas has connected on 28.6 percent of the 56 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 28 over his last five games. He’s also converted 87.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Sacred Heart is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 72 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 72.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Pioneers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bears. Brown has an assist on 25 of 70 field goals (35.7 percent) across its previous three outings while Sacred Heart has assists on 43 of 85 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Brown has attempted the second-most free throws among all Ivy League teams. The Bears have averaged 18.1 free throws per game this season and 21.4 per game over their last five games.

