Brooks, UMass Lowell visit LIU Brooklyn

UMass Lowell (8-4) vs. Long Island-Brooklyn (3-7) Steinberg Wellness Center, Brooklyn, New York; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two…

UMass Lowell (8-4) vs. Long Island-Brooklyn (3-7)

Steinberg Wellness Center, Brooklyn, New York; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Max Brooks and UMass Lowell will face Ty Flowers and Long Island-Brooklyn. The sophomore Brooks is averaging 10.8 points over the last five games. Flowers, a senior, has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14.4 over his last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: UMass Lowell’s Everette Hammond, Justin Faison and Allin Blunt have combined to score 39 percent of the team’s points this season, including 36 percent of all River Hawks scoring over the last five games.NIFTY FLOWERS: Flowers has connected on 36.8 percent of the 76 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 23 over his last three games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Long Island-Brooklyn is 0-6 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 3-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

STREAK STATS: Long Island-Brooklyn has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 98.3 points while giving up 59.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Island-Brooklyn has made 8.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among NEC teams. The Sharks have averaged 11.3 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

