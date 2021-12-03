CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Status of COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US | Va. labs screen previous tests for omicron variant | Md. masks mandate policy update | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Brodie scores 14 to lead Drake past Valparaiso 73-66

The Associated Press

December 3, 2021, 12:03 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Darnell Brodie had 14 points as Drake defeated Valparaiso 73-66 on Thursday night.

The game marked the Missouri Valley Conference opener for both teams.

D.J. Wilkins had 11 points for Drake (4-3), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Tucker DeVries added 11 points. Tremell Murphy had 10 points.

Ben Krikke had 20 points for Valpo (3-5). Trevor Anderson added 13 points. Kevion Taylor had 11 points.

