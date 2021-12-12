Brink scores career-high 25, No. 4 Stanford beats Pacific

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Brink scored a career-high 25 points to go with 11 rebounds and four blocked shots,…

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Brink scored a career-high 25 points to go with 11 rebounds and four blocked shots, and No. 4 Stanford ran away from Pacific in the third quarter for a 91-62 win Sunday.

Lexie Hull added 16 points and three blocks for the Cardinal (6-2). She scored nine during Stanford’s 25-point third quarter.

Dynamic freshman guard Anaya James scored 18 points and Sam Ashby added 11 points for Pacific (2-7). The young Tigers dropped their sixth straight game after losing the previous two by a combined seven points — 80-77 in overtime to Nevada last Saturday and 76-72 at Oregon State on Dec. 1.

The Cardinal, pushing the tempo and working to make the extra pass, hit 9 of their first 12 shots and used a 19-2 run to build a 24-7 lead.

After a basket by James 2:27 before halftime, Pacific didn’t score again before intermission and trailed 45-34 at the break. Ashby made all three of her 3-point tries in the first half to help keep the Tigers close.

Stanford shot just 7 for 26 from 3-point range, with Hannah Jump going 3 for 10 to finish with 12 points. Brink, a sophomore, shot 12 of 16.

Pacific center Elizabeth Elliott, another talented freshman, scored 12 points before fouling out.

BIG PICTURE

Pacific: James notched her third game in the last four scoring 18 or more points. … Pacific made five 3-pointers in the first half to Stanford’s 4 of 10 from deep. … The Tigers committed 19 turnovers leading to 23 Stanford points and were outrebounded 50-27, including 12-2 in the opening quarter in falling behind 30-18. … Pacific fell to 0-5 on the road.

Stanford: Hull’s twin sister, Lacie, had three of her team’s 11 steals. … Stanford blocked 10 shots in all, matching a season high after also swatting 10 in a 61-56 home defeat to Texas on Nov. 14. … The Cardinal briefly trailed in the game but then led by as many as 17 in the opening quarter. … Former Stanford star Nneka Ogwumike sat courtside on the baseline and waved during a first-quarter timeout when announced and shown on the big screen.

UP NEXT

Pacific: At UNLV on Saturday.

Stanford: Hosts UC Davis on Wednesday night.

