CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Bridges, Georgia host George Mason

Bridges, Georgia host George Mason

The Associated Press

December 17, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

George Mason (5-5) vs. Georgia (4-5)

Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Josh Oduro and George Mason will go up against Braelen Bridges and Georgia. The junior Oduro has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20.4 over his last five games. Bridges, a senior, is averaging 11.4 points over the last five games.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Bridges, Jailyn Ingram and Aaron Cook have collectively accounted for 49 percent of Georgia’s scoring this season. For George Mason, D’Shawn Schwartz, Devon Cooper and Jamal Hartwell II have collectively scored 44 percent of the team’s points this season, including 48 percent of all Patriots points over their last five.JUMPING FOR JOSH: Oduro has connected on 31.8 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 6 over the last three games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bulldogs have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Patriots. Georgia has an assist on 39 of 72 field goals (54.2 percent) over its previous three matchups while George Mason has assists on 37 of 73 field goals (50.7 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: George Mason’s offense has turned the ball over 13.4 times per game this year, but is averaging 9.7 turnovers over its last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

SSA early retirement offers attract fewer than 200 employees

With deployments ramping up next year, senators seek more transparency on VA EHR

Across services, troops face discipline for refusing vaccine

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up