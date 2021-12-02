CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan urges Marylanders to get tested | Prince George's Co. libraries providing free tests | Labs testing for omicron variant | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Brewer scores 22 to lead FIU past Florida Gulf Coast 77-61

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 12:28 AM

MIAMI (AP) — Tevin Brewer had 22 points as Florida International won its seventh consecutive game, defeating Florida Gulf Coast 77-61 on Wednesday night.

Isaiah Banks had 16 points and seven rebounds for Florida International (7-1). Clevon Brown added 11 points. Denver Jones had 10 points.

Cyrus Largie had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles (6-3), whose five-game win streak was broken. Kevin Samuel added 11 rebounds.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

