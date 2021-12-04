CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Brewer leads East Tennessee State to lopsided victory

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 10:26 PM

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Ledarrius Brewer registered 19 points and nine rebounds as East Tennessee State rolled past Lenoir-Rhyne 90-66 on Saturday night.

Charlie Weber had 17 points for the Buccaneers (6-3). Kordell Charles added 14 points, while Jaden Seymour scored 10.

Salle Wilson had 12 points for the Bears. Kevin Kangu added 11 points. TJ Nesmith had 10 points.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

