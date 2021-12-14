Brewer, FIU visit JSU

Florida International (8-2) vs. Jacksonville State (4-5) Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two senior…

Florida International (8-2) vs. Jacksonville State (4-5)

Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Tevin Brewer and Florida International will take on Darian Adams and Jacksonville State. Brewer has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16 over his last five games. Adams is averaging 15.6 points over the last five games.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Adams, Jalen Gibbs, Brandon Huffman and Kayne Henry have combined to account for 62 percent of Jacksonville State’s scoring this season. For Florida International, Brewer, Clevon Brown and Isaiah Banks have collectively scored 41 percent of the team’s points this season, including 49 percent of all Panthers points over their last five.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Brewer has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Florida International field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Florida International is a perfect 7-0 when it turns the ball over 15 times or fewer. The Panthers are 1-2 when they record more than 15 turnovers. Jacksonville State has forced 13.4 turnovers per game this year and 15.7 per game over its last three.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Gamecocks have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Panthers. Jacksonville State has 50 assists on 87 field goals (57.5 percent) over its past three matchups while Florida International has assists on 40 of 85 field goals (47.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Jacksonville State has attempted the second-most free throws among all Atlantic Sun teams. The Gamecocks have averaged 19.2 free throws per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.