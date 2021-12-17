CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
Brewer, FIU host BCU

The Associated Press

December 17, 2021, 12:32 PM

Bethune-Cookman (2-8) vs. Florida International (8-3)

Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Joe French and Bethune-Cookman will face Tevin Brewer and Florida International. The sophomore French has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18.6 over his last five games. Brewer, a senior, is averaging 16.2 points and 5.8 assists over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Florida International’s Brewer, Clevon Brown and Isaiah Banks have combined to score 42 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 41 percent of all Panthers scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Brewer has directly created 40 percent of all Florida International field goals over the last five games. Brewer has 25 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Bethune-Cookman is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 70.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Florida International is a perfect 6-0 when it turns the ball over 13 times or fewer. The Panthers are 2-3 when they record more than 13 turnovers. Bethune-Cookman’s forced 13.3 turnovers per game overall this year and 15.7 per game over its last three.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Florida International defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 37.9 percent, the 26th-lowest mark in Division I. Bethune-Cookman has allowed opponents to shoot 45.3 percent through 10 games (ranking the Wildcats 299th).

