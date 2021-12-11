CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Brewer carries ETSU over…

Brewer carries ETSU over Morehead St. 82-75

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 7:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Ledarrius Brewer had a season-high 20 points as ETSU defeated Morehead State 82-75 on Saturday.

Jordan King had 18 points for ETSU (7-3), which earned its fourth straight home victory. David Sloan added 12 points and eight assists. Charlie Weber had 11 points.

Morehead State totaled 41 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Johni Broome scored a season-high 24 points plus 13 rebounds and five assists for the Eagles (6-4), whose four-game winning streak ended. Tray Hollowell added 14 points. Jake Wolfe had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Energy Dept. backs 17 green federal building upgrades as 'preview' of future spending

House-passed oversight package would expand federal employee whistleblower protections

OMB offers new guidance on federal contractor vaccine mandate, as compliance ticks up for feds

In JWCC cloud procurement, Pentagon plans a novel approach to competition

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up