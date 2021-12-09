CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More COVID-19 test kits head to Fairfax Co. libraries | Pfizer: booster offers protection against omicron | Pandemic causes drop in Md. school-readiness rates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Bradley lifts San Diego St. over CS Fullerton 66-56

The Associated Press

December 9, 2021, 12:24 AM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Matt Bradley had 22 points as San Diego State topped Cal State Fullerton 66-56 on Wednesday night.

Trey Pulliam had 15 points and seven rebounds for San Diego State (6-3), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Adam Seiko added 11 points. Nathan Mensah had nine rebounds and three blocks.

Tray Maddox Jr. had 15 points for the Titans (4-5). Dante Maddox Jr. added 11 points. Vincent Lee had seven rebounds.

