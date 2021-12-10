CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine mandate for DC students may increase racial inequity | COVID-19 test kits at area libraries going fast | Pfizer COVID boosters opens to some teens | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Boyd scores 20 to lead Tennessee St. past IUPUI 70-44

The Associated Press

December 10, 2021, 10:43 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dedric Boyd had 20 points as Tennessee State routed IUPUI 70-44 on Friday night.

Boyd shot 8 for 10 from the floor, including 4 of 6 from deep.

Christian Brown had 11 points for the Tigers (2-6), who snapped a four-game losing streak. Kassim Nicholson added 10 points. Kenny Cooper had six assists.

Kj Pruitt had 10 points for the Jaguars (1-8).

