CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Boyd, No. 2 NC…

Boyd, No. 2 NC State women top Elon 78-46 for 8th win in row

The Associated Press

December 5, 2021, 4:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jada Boyd scored 17 points and No. 2 North Carolina State beat Elon 78-46 Sunday for its eighth straight win.

The Wolfpack (8-1) led 16-9 after one quarter despite five turnovers, then started the second period with an 8-0 spurt to break away. The Phoenix (5-2) never cut the deficit to single digits after that.

N.C. State shot 51% from the field and hit nine 3-pointers, two off of a season high.

Kayla Liles led the Phoenix with 12 points, while Elon was held to just 27.8% shooting overall.

BIG PICTURE

Elon: The Phoenix’s two defeats this season have come against what are currently the top two teams in the country — No. 1 South Carolina on Nov. 26 and the Wolfpack. Elon lost by 41 points to the Gamecocks but has impressed elsewhere in its non-conference schedule, winning five games by an average of 14.2 points.

N.C. State: Following a loss to South Carolina to open the year, the Wolfpack have beaten then-No. 2 Maryland on Nov. 25 and No. 6 Indiana on the road last Thursday.

Sunday also marked another balanced outing for N.C. State, with 11 players making a basket only three of them — Boyd, Aziaha James and Camille Hobby — reaching double digits.

UP NEXT

Elon: The Phoenix have a week off before facing Davidson on Sunday.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack will open conference play at Pitt on Friday.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OPM bill advances after testy debate, perhaps a foreboding sign for future reform efforts

Cyber advisors start to see ‘momentum’ within military services

Zero trust, cloud security pushing CISA to rethink its approach to cyber services

Defense agencies let experience inform planning and programming

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up