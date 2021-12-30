Boyd leads No. 5 NC State women to 13th in row over Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Jada Boyd had a season-high 18 points and eight rebounds as No. 5 North Carolina State…

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Jada Boyd had a season-high 18 points and eight rebounds as No. 5 North Carolina State won its 13th straight over Clemson with a 79-52 victory Thursday night.

Boyd, last season’s ACC Sixth Player of the Year, missed the first five games this season due to injury for the Wolfpack (12-2, 3-0 ACC) but showed she’s finding her form at the start of conference play.

Diamond Johnson added 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists for North Carolina State.

Boyd ignited a 12-0 run in the first quarter to give her team control and the Wolfpack rarely let up in starting 3-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference games for a fourth straight season.

Clemson cut into the lead in the second quarter, drawing within 32-23 with three minutes to go before halftime. But then North Carolina State cranked things up once more in the third to take a 66-35 lead.

The Tigers (6-7, 0-2) played without three of their top four scorers, who were listed as unavailable. Freshman guard Madi Ott had a career-best 14 points to lead Clemson, including four 3-pointers.

North Carolina State hasn’t lost to Clemson since January 2011 and made sure the streak didn’t end.

The Wolfpack scored 12 straight points to take control. Boyd began the charge with two layups before Johnson and Jakia Brown-Turner followed with consecutive 3-pointers. When Johnson added a layup about 30 seconds later, North Carolina State was up 25-9.

Clemson was without guards Delicia Washington (12.5 points per game), Kiara Lewis (9.6 ppg) and Daisha Bradford (7.9 ppg).

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina State: The Wolfpack showed the versatility that makes them strong contenders for the ACC title. Five players made 3-pointers as North Carolina State shot 45% (9 of 20) from behind the arc. The team also dominated the boards (47-30) and had 14 steals.

Clemson: The Tigers would’ve been hard-pressed to win this one even if completely healthy. Missing their two leading scorers and three of their top four, it would’ve taken a complete collapse from North Carolina State for Clemson to prevail.

UP NEXT

North Carolina State has a week off before facing No. 24 North Carolina on Jan. 6.

Clemson starts a two-game road trip Sunday at No. 24 North Carolina.

