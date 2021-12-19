CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Tsunami' coming for unvaccinated | Hospitals struggle as beds fill | Long lines at testing clinics | Latest DC region trends
Home » College Basketball » Bowling Green beats Robert…

Bowling Green beats Robert Morris 100-74

The Associated Press

December 19, 2021, 5:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Daeqwon Plowden and Joe Reece scored 19 points apiece as Bowling Green romped past Robert Morris 100-74 on Sunday.

Brenton Mills and Chandler Turner each added 13 points for the Falcons. Trey Diggs chipped in 11.

Bowling Green (6-4) totaled 53 second-half points, a season high, and reached 100 points for the second time this season, both of them wins.

Matt Mayers had 15 points for the Colonials (1-9). Michael Green III added 14 points and five steals. Kam Farris had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Smithsonian worried about climate change impact on buildings, artifact storage

SSA early retirement offers attract fewer than 200 employees

USPS keeps 'extraordinary measures' for mail-in ballots in place through 2028 under lawsuit settlement

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up