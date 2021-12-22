CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Bowser introduces vaccine mandate for DC businesses | Montgomery Co. exec wants vaccine requirement | GWU to begin spring virtually | Latest DC region trends
Bouyea carries San Francisco over Southern Illinois 64-52

The Associated Press

December 22, 2021, 7:37 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jamaree Bouyea had 20 points as San Francisco stretched its home winning streak to seven games, beating Southern Illinois 64-52 on Wednesday.

Yauhen Massalski had 18 points and nine rebounds for San Francisco (12-1).

Ben Coupet Jr. had 12 points for the Salukis (7-5). J.D. Muila added 11 points and Lance Jones had 10 points.

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

