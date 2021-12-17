CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
Boum leads UTEP past McNeese St. 82-72

The Associated Press

December 17, 2021, 12:50 AM

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Souley Boum scored 23 points as UTEP beat McNeese State 82-72 on Thursday night.

Keonte Kennedy added 20 points for the Miners.

Jorell Saterfield had 13 points for UTEP (6-4).

Collin Warren had 13 points for the Cowboys (3-8), whose losing streak reached five games. Myles Lewis added 10 points. Brendan Medley-Bacon had 10 points.

