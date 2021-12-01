Boone lifts NC Central over South Carolina Upstate 67-65

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Eric Boone tossed in 20 points and hit a layup with 2 seconds remaining in the…

Listen now to WTOP News

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Eric Boone tossed in 20 points and hit a layup with 2 seconds remaining in the game to send North Carolina Central to a 67-65 victory over South Carolina Upstate on Wednesday night.

Randy Miller Jr. had 16 points for the Eagles (3-5), who snapped a five-game skid on the road. Asanti Price added 10 points.

Bryson Mozone had 12 points for the Spartans (2-5). Josh Aldrich added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.