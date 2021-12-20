CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Moderna: Hopeful sign for boosters | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Bledson carries Indiana State past Oakland City 78-69

The Associated Press

December 20, 2021, 9:27 PM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Xavier Bledson had a season-high 21 points as Indiana State topped Oakland City 78-69 on Monday night.

Cameron Henry had 18 points and eight rebounds for Indiana State (6-6), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Julian Larry added 12 points. Kailex Stephens had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Allen Sims had 19 points for the Mighty Oaks. Jamarcus Clark added 16 points. DJ Redding had 11 points and eight rebounds.

