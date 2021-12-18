CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Blacksher Jr. lifts Grand…

Blacksher Jr. lifts Grand Canyon past San Francisco 49-48

The Associated Press

December 18, 2021, 10:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHOENIX (AP) — Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 23 points, including a late jumper that allowed Grand Canyon to hold off San Francisco 49-48 on Saturday.

Blacksher’s jumper with 1:17 left and Yvan Ouedraogo added the first of two free throws to give the Antelopes a 49-45 lead going into the final minute, but the Dons could manage only a 3 by Josh Kunen.

Ouedraogo had 5 points and 16 rebounds for Grand Canyon (10-2), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory.

Holland Woods, whose 14.0 points per game coming into the contest was second on the Antelopes, had only 6 points (0 of 11).

San Francisco totaled 19 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Yauhen Massalski had 18 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Dons (10-1), whose eight-game season-opening winning streak came to an end. Patrick Tape added seven rebounds.

Jamaree Bouyea, whose 20.0 points per game entering the contest led the Dons, had 7 points on 3-of-14 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

SSA early retirement offers attract fewer than 200 employees

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

CISA updates marching orders for agencies on critical 'Log4j' vulnerability

McDonough warns of 'deleterious' impact of full-year continuing resolution on VA operations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up