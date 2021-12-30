CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Blacksher Jr. leads Grand Canyon past Chicago St. 80-63

The Associated Press

December 30, 2021, 10:48 PM

PHOENIX (AP) — Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 24 points on 5-for-7 shooting from 3-point range and Grand Canyon beat Chicago State 80-63 on Thursday night in a Western Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Gabe McGlothan had 17 points for Grand Canyon (11-2), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Dima Zdor added 10 points.

Ali Abdou Dibba scored 21 points for the Cougars (4-10) and Coreyoun Rushin scored 16 with nine rebounds.

The Cougars’ leading scorer, Brandon Betson (14 points per game) finished 2-for-11 shooting.

