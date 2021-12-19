CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
Blacksher, Grand Canyon hand San Francisco first loss 49-48

The Associated Press

December 19, 2021, 1:33 AM

PHOENIX (AP) — Jovan Blacksher Jr. scored 23 points — adding four assists and four steals — and Grand Canyon held off San Francisco 49-48 on Saturday night, handing the Dons their first loss of the season.

Blacksher sank 9 of 17 shots from the floor for the Antelopes (10-2), who shot just 34,5% overall.

Yauhen Massalski finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Dons (10-1).

