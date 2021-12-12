CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Bishop lifts Montana St. past St. Thomas (MN) 72-65

The Associated Press

December 12, 2021, 1:06 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Xavier Bishop had a season-high 20 points as Montana State defeated St. Thomas (MN) 72-65 on Saturday night.

Nick Gazelas had 12 points for Montana State (7-4). Great Osobor added nine rebounds. Kellen Tynes had five steals.

St. Thomas (MN) totaled 29 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Anders Nelson had 17 points for the Tommies (4-6). Brooks Allen added 13 points and eight rebounds. Burt Hedstrom had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Riley Miller scored only eight points despite coming into the matchup as the Tommies’ leading scorer at 19 points per game. He was 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.

