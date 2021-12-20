Binghamton squares off against Niagara

Niagara (5-6) vs. Binghamton (3-6) Events Center, Vestal, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Niagara and Binghamton both…

Niagara (5-6) vs. Binghamton (3-6)

Events Center, Vestal, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara and Binghamton both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams earned victories in their last game. Binghamton earned a 79-55 home win over SUNY-Oneonta on Dec. 11, while Niagara won 66-58 over Albany on Saturday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Marcus Hammond is averaging 17.5 points and 4.2 rebounds to lead the charge for the Purple Eagles. Jordan Cintron is also a big contributor, accounting for 9.5 points and five rebounds per game. The Bearcats have been led by John McGriff, who is averaging 9.8 points.MIGHTY MARCUS: Hammond has connected on 36.5 percent of the 74 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 23 over his last three games. He’s also converted 84.4 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 64: Binghamton is 0-6 this year when it allows 64 points or more and 3-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 64.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Purple Eagles have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bearcats. Binghamton has 28 assists on 75 field goals (37.3 percent) over its past three contests while Niagara has assists on 48 of 86 field goals (55.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Binghamton is ranked first among America East teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.7 percent. The Bearcats have averaged 11.2 offensive boards per game.

