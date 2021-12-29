Big West play starts for CS Fullerton, CSUB

Cal State Fullerton (6-5, 0-0) vs. Cal State Bakersfield (5-4, 0-0) Icardo Center, Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cal State Fullerton (6-5, 0-0) vs. Cal State Bakersfield (5-4, 0-0)

Icardo Center, Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Fullerton visits Cal State Bakersfield as conference play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Cal State Fullerton finished with five wins and nine losses, while Cal State Bakersfield won 11 games and lost seven.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Justin McCall, Justin Edler-Davis and Shawn Stith have collectively scored 40 percent of Cal State Bakersfield’s points this season and 47 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Cal State Fullerton, E.J. Anosike, Tray Maddox Jr. and Damari Milstead have combined to score 49 percent of the team’s points this season.MIGHTY MCCALL: Across nine games this year, Cal State Bakersfield’s McCall has shot 54.3 percent.

PERFECT WHEN: Cal State Fullerton is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least three opposing shots. The Titans are 1-5 this season when they block fewer than three shots.

STREAK SCORING: Cal State Bakersfield has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 76 points while giving up 57.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Fullerton has committed a turnover on just 18.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all Big West teams. The Titans have turned the ball over only 12.7 times per game this season.

