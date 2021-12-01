CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Obama, Fauci visit DC vaccination clinic | Md. House Republicans push to keep some COVID protocols | Tougher testing requirements for travelers | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Big Sky play starts for Montana State, N. Colorado

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 6:32 AM

Montana State (4-3, 0-0) vs. Northern Colorado (3-5, 0-0)

Bank of Colorado Arena, Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State and Northern Colorado meet in the first conference game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Montana State finished with eight wins and six losses, while Northern Colorado won six games and lost eight.

SAVVY SENIORS: Montana State’s Abdul Mohamed, Xavier Bishop and Amin Adamu have combined to score 44 percent of the team’s points this season, including 49 percent of all Bobcats scoring over the last five games.DOMINANT DAYLEN: Daylen Kountz has connected on 35.3 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 17 over the last three games. He’s also converted 73.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bears have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Bobcats. Northern Colorado has an assist on 47 of 80 field goals (58.8 percent) over its previous three matchups while Montana State has assists on 40 of 77 field goals (51.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Montana State and Northern Colorado are the class of the Big Sky when it comes to 3-point shooting. The Bobcats are ranked second in the conference with 9.9 3-pointers made per game this season while the Bears are ranked first at 10.4 per game.

