Bieniemy, UTEP visit No. 8 Kansas

UTEP (4-3) vs. No. 8 Kansas (6-1)

T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jamal Bieniemy and UTEP will go up against Ochai Agbaji and No. 8 Kansas. The junior Bieniemy has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.2 over his last five games. Agbaji, a senior, is averaging 20.8 points over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Kansas has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Agbaji, Remy Martin, David McCormack and Mitch Lightfoot have combined to account for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 55 percent of all Jayhawks points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Bieniemy has directly created 44 percent of all UTEP field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 16 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Jayhawks have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Miners. Kansas has 51 assists on 103 field goals (49.5 percent) across its past three outings while UTEP has assists on 27 of 61 field goals (44.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Kansas is ranked first among Big 12 teams with an average of 85.4 points per game.

