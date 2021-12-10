CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine mandate for DC students may increase racial inequity | COVID-19 test kits at area libraries going fast | Pfizer COVID boosters opens to some teens | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Bieniemy, UTEP visit NM

The Associated Press

December 10, 2021, 3:31 PM

UTEP (4-4) vs. New Mexico (6-4)

The Pit, Albuquerque, New Mexico; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jamal Bieniemy and UTEP will face Jamal Mashburn Jr. and New Mexico. The junior Bieniemy has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 13 over his last five games. Mashburn, a sophomore, is averaging 21.4 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: New Mexico’s Mashburn has averaged 19.9 points while Jaelen House has put up 17.7 points, four assists and two steals. For the Miners, Bieniemy has averaged 14.5 points while Keonte Kennedy has put up 9.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and two steals.JUMPING FOR JAMAL: Bieniemy has connected on 35.7 percent of the 42 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 22 over his last five games. He’s also made 78.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Lobos have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Miners. New Mexico has 40 assists on 84 field goals (47.6 percent) across its previous three outings while UTEP has assists on 25 of 65 field goals (38.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico has attempted the eighth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Lobos have averaged 24 free throws per game and 26.6 per game over their last five games.

