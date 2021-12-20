CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Novavaz vaccine OK'd in EU | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Home » College Basketball » BG takes on Carlow

BG takes on Carlow

The Associated Press

December 20, 2021, 3:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Carlow vs. Bowling Green (6-4)

Stroh Center, Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Bowling Green Falcons will be taking on the Celtics of NAIA school Carlow. Bowling Green is coming off a 100-74 win at home over Robert Morris in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Daeqwon Plowden has averaged 15.5 points and 7.2 rebounds this year for Bowling Green. Joe Reece has complemented Plowden with 11.3 points and seven rebounds per game.MIGHTY MARCUS: Marcus Millien has connected on 33.3 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Bowling Green went 3-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Falcons scored 77.5 points per contest across those six contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Pentagon issues rules aimed at stopping rise of extremism

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

Army's IVAS program under scrutiny from Congress, lawmakers withhold funds

Biden seeks a higher standard for federal customer experience. How well is it already working?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up