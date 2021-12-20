BG takes on Carlow

Carlow vs. Bowling Green (6-4) Stroh Center, Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Bowling Green Falcons…

Carlow vs. Bowling Green (6-4)

Stroh Center, Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Bowling Green Falcons will be taking on the Celtics of NAIA school Carlow. Bowling Green is coming off a 100-74 win at home over Robert Morris in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Daeqwon Plowden has averaged 15.5 points and 7.2 rebounds this year for Bowling Green. Joe Reece has complemented Plowden with 11.3 points and seven rebounds per game.MIGHTY MARCUS: Marcus Millien has connected on 33.3 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Bowling Green went 3-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Falcons scored 77.5 points per contest across those six contests.

