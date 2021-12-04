CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Bergersen scores 32 to…

Bergersen scores 32 to carry E. Washington over Omaha 92-81

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 3:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Rylan Bergersen had a career-high 32 points as Eastern Washington beat Nebraska Omaha 92-81 on Saturday.

Bergersen made 10 of 13 shots. He added six rebounds.

Steele Venters had 21 points and eight rebounds for Eastern Washington (4-4). Angelo Allegri added 12 points.

Nick Ferrarini scored a career-high 23 points for the Mavericks (1-7), who have now lost seven consecutive games. Darrius Hughes added 12 points. Frankie Fidler had 12 points and Marco Smith 11.

Kyle Luedtke, who led the Mavericks in scoring with 10 points per game, scored five on 1-of-5 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Zero trust, cloud security pushing CISA to rethink its approach to cyber services

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

Cyber advisors start to see ‘momentum’ within military services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up