Belo, Montana State host Weber State

Weber State (9-4, 2-0) vs. Montana State (9-4, 1-1)

Max Worthington Arena, Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Dillon Jones and Weber State will go up against Jubrile Belo and Montana State. The freshman Jones is averaging 12.2 points over the last five games. Belo, a junior, is averaging 11.2 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Montana State’s Xavier Bishop, Abdul Mohamed and Amin Adamu have collectively scored 41 percent of the team’s points this season, including 36 percent of all Bobcats scoring over the last five games.DOMINANT DILLON: Jones has connected on 27.3 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 8 over the last three games. He’s also converted 81.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Bobcats are 8-0 when holding opponents to 43.1 percent or worse from the field, and 1-4 when opponents shoot better than that. The Wildcats are 5-0 when recording at least eight offensive rebounds and 4-4 when they fall short of that total.

STREAK SCORING: Montana State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 83.5 points while giving up 58.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Montana State is ranked second among Big Sky teams with an average of 78.3 points per game. The Bobcats have averaged 85.7 points per game over their last three games.

