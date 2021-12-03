Bellarmine takes on Defiance

Defiance vs. Bellarmine (2-6) Freedom Hall, Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Bellarmine Knights will be taking…

Defiance vs. Bellarmine (2-6)

Freedom Hall, Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Bellarmine Knights will be taking on the Yellow Jackets of Division III Defiance. Bellarmine lost 74-55 to West Virginia in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Dylan Penn has averaged 16.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists this year for Bellarmine. CJ Fleming is also a big contributor, with 10.4 points per game.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Penn has been directly responsible for 48 percent of all Bellarmine field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 36 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bellarmine went 2-4 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Knights offense put up 70.7 points per matchup across those six contests.

