Beatty, Filmore lead NC A&T past Carver College 97-55

The Associated Press

December 3, 2021, 8:33 PM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — David Beatty had 13 points to lead five North Carolina A&T players in double figures as the Aggies rolled past Carver College 97-55 on Friday.

Webster Filmore added 11 points for the Aggies. Tyler Maye chipped in 10, Harry Morrice scored 10 and Milton Matthews had 10.

Dyllon Scott had 18 points for the Cougars. Antwon Ferrell added 14 points.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

