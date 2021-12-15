CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 3 Prince George's schools close | Cathedral honors Americans lost | DC-area colleges require boosters | Area vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Beard scores 23 to…

Beard scores 23 to carry Georgetown over Howard 85-73

The Associated Press

December 15, 2021, 9:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tyler Beard had a season-high 23 points as Georgetown got past Howard 85-73 on Wednesday night.

Collin Holloway had 15 points for Georgetown (6-4), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Donald Carey added 14 points and eight rebounds. Malcolm Wilson had 13 points and four blocks.

The Hoyas forced a season-high 21 turnovers.

Kyle Foster scored a career-high 26 points and had eight rebounds for the Bison (5-5). Tai Bibbs added 16 points. Elijah Hawkins had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Senators warn USPS, CBP fall short on legislation to stop opioids in the mail

DoD chief financial officers can help link ‘the boardroom to the battlespace’

Agencies get Christmas Eve deadline to address ‘extremely concerning’ vulnerability

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up