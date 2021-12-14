Bean, Utah State visit Weber State

Utah State (7-3) vs. Weber State (9-1) Dee Events Center, Ogden, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards…

Utah State (7-3) vs. Weber State (9-1)

Dee Events Center, Ogden, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Justin Bean and Utah State will take on Dillon Jones and Weber State. The senior Bean has scored 27 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18.2 over his last five games. D. Jones, a freshman, is averaging 10.6 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: Weber State’s D. Jones has averaged 12.2 points and 10.3 rebounds while Koby McEwen has put up 15.6 points and 4.5 rebounds. For the Aggies, Bean has averaged 21.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals while Brandon Horvath has put up 12.7 points and 4.9 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Bean has connected on 54.5 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 6 over the last five games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Utah State’s Brock Miller has attempted 56 3-pointers and connected on 35.7 percent of them, and is 11 for 26 over the last five games.

STREAK STATS: Weber State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 82.3 points while giving up 52.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Weber State has committed a turnover on just 16.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Big Sky teams. The Wildcats have turned the ball over only 12 times per game this season.

