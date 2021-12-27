CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden's COVID-19 test giveaway | Self-report positive tests in DC | DC Health contractor reserves COVID-19 tests | Latest DC area COVID data
BCU takes on Florida National

The Associated Press

December 27, 2021, 5:31 PM

Florida National vs. Bethune-Cookman (2-9)

Moore Gym, Daytona Beach, Florida; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats will be taking on the Conquistadors of NAIA program Florida National. Bethune-Cookman lost 68-45 to Marist in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Joe French has averaged 14.5 points this year for Bethune-Cookman. Complementing French is Damani McEntire, who is averaging 8.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game.GIFTED GIRONDIN: Nicolas Girondin has connected on 40 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 40 percent of his free throws this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

