BCU takes on Florida National

Florida National vs. Bethune-Cookman (2-9)
Moore Gym, Daytona Beach, Florida; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats will be taking on the Conquistadors of NAIA program Florida National. Bethune-Cookman lost 68-45 to Marist in its most recent game.
TEAM LEADERS: Joe French has averaged 14.5 points this year for Bethune-Cookman. Complementing French is Damani McEntire, who is averaging 8.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game.GIFTED GIRONDIN: Nicolas Girondin has connected on 40 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 40 percent of his free throws this season.
