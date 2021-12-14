CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Future of masks in Montgomery Co. | Masks back in California | Air Force discharges 27 | Local COVID-19 cases | Area vaccination numbers
BCU faces Johnson (FL)

The Associated Press

December 14, 2021, 6:31 AM

Johnson (FL) vs. Bethune-Cookman (1-8)

Moore Gym, Daytona Beach, Florida; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats will be taking on the Suns of NAIA member Johnson (FL). Bethune-Cookman lost 65-48 to North Carolina State in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Joe French has averaged 15.7 points this year for Bethune-Cookman. Dylan Robertson is also a primary contributor, with 8.8 points and five rebounds per game.NIFTY FRENCH: French has connected on 38.7 percent of the 62 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 38 over the last five games. He’s also converted 88.2 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: .

