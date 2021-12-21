CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Moderna: Hopeful sign for boosters | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
BC’s trip to Wake Forest canceled; Eagles take ACC forfeit

The Associated Press

December 21, 2021, 11:43 AM

Boston College’s basketball game at Wake Forest scheduled for Wednesday is canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, resulting in a forfeit in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings for the Eagles.

The league announced the cancellation Tuesday. The forfeit will count only in the ACC standings and won’t affect the overall record.

That drops Boston College to 1-1 in the ACC under first-year coach Earl Grant. The Eagles’ next scheduled game is Dec. 29 at home against Florida State.

Wake Forest is now 2-0 under second-year coach Steve Forbes. The Demon Deacons don’t play again until Dec. 29 at Louisville, which paused team activities Monday due to multiple positive tests and had to cancel its rivalry game with No. 20 Kentucky.

