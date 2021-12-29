Baylor tops North Texas behind Smith’s double-double

WACO, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith had 28 points and 11 rebounds for her 11th consecutive double-double, and four other…

WACO, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith had 28 points and 11 rebounds for her 11th consecutive double-double, and four other Baylor players scored in double figures as the 10th-ranked Bears closed out their non-conference schedule with an 86-65 victory over North Texas on Wednesday night.

The only game preseason AP All-American Smith didn’t have a double-double was in the season opener.

Queen Egbo also had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds for Baylor (10-2). Caitlin Bickle added 13 points with three 3-pointers that matched her season total from the first 11 games. Jordan Lewis also had 13 points with seven assists, and Sarah Andrews scored 11 points.

Quincy Noble, the preseason Conference USA player of the year, had 18 points to lead North Texas (6-4). Jazion Jackson had 14 points and Aly Gamez 12.

No. 22 SOUTH FLORIDA 70, JACKSONVILLE 57

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Elena Tsineke scored 22 points, Bethy Mununga had 21 points and 12 rebounds and South Florida led from the outset in beating Jacksonville.

Tsineke scored 16 first-half points when the Bulls (10-4) built a double-digit first-half lead that it maintained except when the Dolphins got within nine late in the fourth quarter. She finished 8-of-14 shooting, making three 3-pointers. Mununga posted her fourth double-double this season. Maria Alvarez scored 12 points, all off 3-pointers. Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu grabbed 11 rebounds to go with eight points.

Taylor Hawks scored 17 points and Asiah Jones 10 to lead the Dolphins (7-4), playing their first game since Dec. 13.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.