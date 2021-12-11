CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Bassett carries Weber St. past Maine-Fort Kent 82-36

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 7:32 PM

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Dontay Bassett came off the bench to score 13 points to lead Weber State to an 82-36 win over Maine-Fort Kent on Saturday.

Zahir Porter had 11 points for Weber State (9-1), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Koby McEwen added 10 points. Jamison Overton had 10 points.

Michat Petty had nine points of the USCAA member Bengals. Aiden Grady added 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

