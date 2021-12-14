Basile, Wright State host Akron

Akron (6-3) vs. Wright State (2-6) Ervin J. Nutter Center, Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards…

Akron (6-3) vs. Wright State (2-6)

Ervin J. Nutter Center, Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Enrique Freeman and Akron will take on Grant Basile and Wright State. The sophomore Freeman is averaging 14.4 points over the last five games. Basile, a senior, has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18.6 over his last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Wright State’s Basile has averaged 18.8 points and 9.1 rebounds while Tanner Holden has put up 19.8 points and 5.6 rebounds. For the Zips, Freeman has averaged 13.6 points and 11.7 rebounds while Ali Ali has put up 12 points.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Ali has had his hand in 40 percent of all Akron field goals over the last three games. Ali has 14 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 74: Wright State is 0-6 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 2-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Zips have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Raiders. Wright State has 40 assists on 84 field goals (47.6 percent) across its past three outings while Akron has assists on 46 of 72 field goals (63.9 percent) during its past three games.

GET OUT AND RUN: The opportunistic Wright State offense has averaged 75 possessions per game this season, ranking the Raiders 20th nationally. Akron has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 66.2 possessions per game (ranked 297th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.