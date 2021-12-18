CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
Barcello scores 23 to lead BYU past Weber State 89-71

The Associated Press

December 18, 2021, 10:35 PM

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Alex Barcello had 23 points as BYU beat Weber State 89-71 on Saturday night.

Barcello knocked down 5 of 6 shots from beyond the 3-point line for the Cougars (9-2). Seneca Knight had 14 points. Spencer Johnson added 13 points, while Trevin Knell scored 11.

BYU sank a season-high 16 3-pointers.

Dillon Jones scored a career-high 20 points and had 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (9-3). Koby McEwen added 15 points.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

