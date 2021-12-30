Bannan, Anderson lift Montana over Idaho St. 78-54

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Josh Bannan had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead five Montana players in double figures…

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Josh Bannan had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead five Montana players in double figures as the Grizzlies stretched their home winning streak to eight games, easily beating Idaho State 78-54 on Thursday night.

Mack Anderson added 12 points for the Grizzlies (9-5, 2-1 Big Sky Conference). Brandon Whitney chipped in 11, Robby Beasley III scored 11 and Kyle Owens had 10.

Brayden Parker had 15 points for the Bengals (2-10, 0-3 ). Tarik Cool added 13 points. Malik Porter had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

