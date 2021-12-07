Banks III, St. Pete’s host St. Francis

St. Francis (NY) (0-8) vs. St. Peter’s (2-4) Yanitelli Center, Jersey City, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

St. Francis (NY) (0-8) vs. St. Peter’s (2-4)

Yanitelli Center, Jersey City, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Michael Cubbage and St. Francis (NY) will battle Daryl Banks III and St. Peter’s. The senior Cubbage is averaging 12 points over the last five games. Banks, a junior, is averaging 13.6 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Terriers are led by the senior duo of Cubbage and Patrick Emilien. Cubbage is averaging 11.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals while Emilien is putting up 11.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. The Peacocks have been led by juniors Banks and Fousseyni Drame. Banks has averaged 12.5 points while F. Drame has put up 8.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per contest.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Cubbage has connected on 10 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 78.6 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: St. Francis (NY) has lost its last four road games, scoring 58.3 points, while allowing 74.8 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Peacocks have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Terriers. St. Peter’s has an assist on 38 of 70 field goals (54.3 percent) over its previous three contests while St. Francis (NY) has assists on 30 of 63 field goals (47.6 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: St. Peter’s has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 24.5 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all MAAC teams.

