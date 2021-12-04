CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Baldwin Jr. leads Milwaukee past Robert Morris 77-69

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 3:00 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Patrick Baldwin Jr. had 26 points as Milwaukee beat Robert Morris 77-69 on Saturday.

Baldwin Jr. converted all six of his 3-point attempts. He added seven rebounds.

Josh Thomas had 19 points for Milwaukee (2-6, 1-1 Horizon League), which snapped its six-game losing streak. Donovan Newby added 16 points. Jordan Lathon had six points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

Rasheem Dunn had 21 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Colonials (0-7, 0-2). Kam Farris added 14 points. Kahliel Spear had 10 points and seven rebounds.

