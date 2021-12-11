CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Balanced Binghamton beats D-III SUNY-Oneonta 79-55

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 5:00 PM

VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Hakon Hjalmarsson, George Tinsley and Jacob Falko scored 15 points apiece as Binghamton routed SUNY-Oneonta 79-55 on Saturday. Tinsley also had nine rebounds, while Falko posted seven rebounds.

Kellen Amos had 11 points for Binghamton (3-6).

Daniel Derice had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Division III Red Dragons. Dylan Trombley added 11 points. Caleb Brown had seven rebounds.

