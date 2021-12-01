CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan urges Marylanders to get tested | Prince George's Co. libraries providing free tests | Labs testing for omicron variant | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Balanced attack leads Florida…

Balanced attack leads Florida Atlantic past Stetson 83-73

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 10:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Alijah Martin had 17 points to lead five Florida Atlantic players in double figures as the Owls beat Stetson 83-73 on Wednesday night.

Everett Winchester added 15 points for FAU (4-4). Bryan Greenlee finished with 13 points, while Vladislav Goldin and Michael Forrest scored 12 and 10, repectively.

Chase Johnston and Mahamadou Diawara both scored 18 points to pace the Hatters (2-4). Rob Perry added 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

GOP risks government shutdown to fight Biden vaccine mandate

Senators see room in FedRAMP bill to address supply chain security threats

Navy has less vaccinated sailors than previously reported, but still over 97%

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up