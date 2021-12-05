CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Balanc scores 31 to carry Quinnipiac past Manhattan 90-73

The Associated Press

December 5, 2021, 5:12 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Balanc had a career-high 31 points as Quinnipiac topped Manhattan 90-73 in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference contest on Sunday.

Balanc shot 4 for 6 on 3-pointers and shot 13 for 15 from the line.

Savion Lewis had 18 points and six rebounds for Quinnipiac (4-4, 1-1 MAAC). Tymu Chenery added 12 points. Kevin Marfo had 10 points.

Jose Perez had 25 points for the Jaspers (6-2, 1-1), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. Ant Nelson added 22 points.

___

___

